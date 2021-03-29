JUP-N leaders condemn Women’s March

MARDAN: Office-bearers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (Noorani) on Sunday condemned Women’s March and said that it is against the Constitution of Pakistan and the principles of Islam.

A ceremony was held at the residence of former nazim of union council Bharicham in connection with the 72nd foundation day of JUP-N where Pir Jamaluddin, Noor Hakeem Jalani and others spoke to the participants.

The function was presided over by Haji Siddique, central leader of JUP-N and chairman of Central Milad Committee. JUP-N workers from Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar and Nowshera districts participated in the event.

The speakers said that the word “Islamic” with Pakistan in the Constitution of Pakistan defines that Muslim will be on key positions and claimed that it is due to the efforts of the forefathers of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan that the country came into being.

They added that the implementation of Nizam-e-Mustafa is the aim of their lives. They said they would lay down their lives for the protection of Islamic norms.

They said the purpose of celebrating the 72nd founding day was to pay homage to the efforts of their forefathers and to plan for the future, with an aim to foil the conspiracies against Islam.

They also said that that the rights given to women by Islam were never given to them by any other religion.

They added that if the authorities do not stop the obscenity being spread in the name of the Women’s March, people would be forced to take the law into their own hands.