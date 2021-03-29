close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 29, 2021

4 kids hurt in roof collapse

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
March 29, 2021

KARAK: Four children sustained critical injuries when a roof of a veranda collapsed at Takht-i-Nusrati area.

Police said the roof of a veranda collapsed at the house of one Lateef, and his four children came under the debris.

After hectic efforts, the children were retrieved from the debris and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Takht-i-Nusrati but later doctors referred two of the brothers to a hospital in Peshawar.

Latest News

More From Peshawar