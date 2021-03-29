4 kids hurt in roof collapse

KARAK: Four children sustained critical injuries when a roof of a veranda collapsed at Takht-i-Nusrati area.

Police said the roof of a veranda collapsed at the house of one Lateef, and his four children came under the debris.

After hectic efforts, the children were retrieved from the debris and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Takht-i-Nusrati but later doctors referred two of the brothers to a hospital in Peshawar.