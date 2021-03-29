Safety pin stuck in oesophagus of minor child removed

Rawalpindi: Specialist doctors at Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi safely removed the safety pin stuck in the oesophagus (the muscular tube that carries food and liquids from mouth to the stomach) of a minor child.

Otolaryngologists Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry and Dr Fahim expertly removed the safety pin stuck in the oesophagus of a 6-year-old child during the operation which was completed in just 15 minutes with the help of endoscopy at Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi and saved the child’s life.

Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry told this agency that the safety pin got trapped in the oesophagus of a child named Zoran, who was referred from Gujjar Khan, could prove to be very deadly, had it not been removed by endoscopy procedure.

He said if the safety pin was not removed by endoscopy then it would be removed after opening the breast and making several cuts, which could have resulted in the death of the child. He said the state-of-the-art facilities were provided by the Punjab government at Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi. This difficult and complicated operation was easily completed which saved the life of the baby, he added.