College principal to move court against pressure for resignation

MANSEHRA: Principal of Pakistan Scouts Cadet College Brigadier (r) Abdul Hafeez has decided to appeal to Peshawar High Court against Pakistan Boys Scouts Association chief commissioner’s threatening call, asking him to step down immediately despite a two-year extension granted to him.

“The institution’s governing body, chaired by the commissioner himself, extended my services for two years in November last year but now he is threatening me to tender resignation as he wants to replace me unlawfully ,” PSCC Batrai principal Abdul Hafeez told reporters here on Sunday.

He said the chief commissioner developed personal vendetta with him when he wrote a letter to the governing body that decisions, which had been approved in its meeting, couldn’t be countersigned by the chief commissioner being its chairman, creating problems for the smooth functioning of the institution.