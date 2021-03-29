Two brothers crushed to death by dumper truck

NOWSHERA: Two siblings riding a motorcycle were crushed to death by a speeding dumper truck on Sunday, sources said. The victims were identified as Muhammad Shah Jehan Paracha and Muhammad Luqman Paracha, sons of Fazlur Rehman Paracha.

Both had gone to Nowshera Cantt on a bike in connection with some work. They were struck by a speeding dumper truck (C 3003), being driven by Muhammad Mehran Hussain, at Nowshera-Mardan bridge while returning home. Both died on the spot.

The police arrested the driver and impounded the dumper truck. The bodies were shifted to Qazi Medical Complex which were later handed to the family after completing medico-legal formalities.

The police registered a case on the complaint of the maternal uncle of the deceased, Imdad Hussain Paracha, president of the employees union of Shama Ghee Mills Associated Industry.

It was learnt that one of the deceased, Muhammad Shah Jehan Paracha left behind a widow and children while the other person who lost life in the incident was jobless. The killing of the two siblings in the road mishap triggered resentment and protest by the relatives of the victims and people of the area.