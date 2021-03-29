PDA finalises roadmap to Peshawar’s mega projects

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has finalized the roadmap to Peshawar’s mega development projects for the next six months.

The roadmap was firmed up at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday, said an official handout. Besides Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, MPA Muhammad Asif and Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, administrative secretaries of the relevant departments, PDA Director-General Ammara Khan and other officials attended the meeting.

An action plan of various activities along with timelines was chalked out to ensure physical progress on the development projects and to ensure their timely completion. The work on the new General Bus Stand would be started in May whereas work on the remaining section of the northern loop of the Ring Road would be started in July this year.

The construction work on the improvement of South Section of Ring Road is planned to be started in coming June and work on the construction of De-Tour road would commence next month whereas the under construction Hazar Khwani would be completed in August this year.

A number of schemes were planned to improve urban aesthetics of the city which include beautification of BRT corridor, illumination of green belts and parks in Hayatabad, beautification of canals, and plantation on the GT, Ring and Jamrud roads, etc.

Briefing the participants about other aspects of the said roadmap, it was informed that work is in progress on the proposed project of Peshawar Model Town, formulation of rules and regulations is underway for land sharing formula and it is expected that Peshawar Model Town will be notified as PDA's area by May this year. It was further informed that arrangements have been finalized for allotment of plots to the allottees of Zone One of Regi Model Town and ownership deeds will be handed over to the allottees very soon.

It was decided in the meeting to constitute a committee including the related elected public representatives, Peshawar commissioner and deputy commissioners, Khyber’s Deputy Commissioners and senior officials of the PDA to formulate a strategy for resolving the land issue of Regi Model Town Zones 1 and 5.

The meeting was briefed about the strategy to resolve the issue of parking in commercial centres, institutional reforms being introduced in PDA and a plan devised for financial sustainability of PDA. The chief minister directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps to ensure timely completion of the ongoing development projects of the provincial capital under PDA.