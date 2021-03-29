PDM parties to attend NA session today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), JUI of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, their likeminded parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) will attend the National Assembly session today (Monday) with fresh instructions about the mode of their working in the House from their respective leaderships in the wake of an undeclared split in the united opposition alliance.

The session will commence in the afternoon under strict enforcement of SOPs for coronavirus. Sources toldThe News on Sunday evening that no meeting of the opposition members has been scheduled before the start of the session to draw up a common strategy. Likewise, the House business committee under the speaker has also not been convened till Sunday evening where the group leaders are supposed to discuss ways and means to run the House in a smooth manner. The sources said that legislation regarding the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would be placed before the House.