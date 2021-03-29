Made-up exports in terms of quantity nose dive

ISLAMABAD: Despite claims for turning the national economy back on the track, Pakistan’s made-ups' exports in terms of quantity have faced a nosedive in major export-oriented sectors, causing a loss of over $3.5 billion in the first eight months (July-Feb) period of the current fiscal year.

If Pakistan had managed exports of the same quantity it had exported during the last fiscal year, it could have fetched $3.5 billion additional amount in export receipts during the current fiscal year. All this loss had occurred despite increased global prices during the current fiscal year.

Pakistan’s exports fetched $16.32 billion during July-February, 2020-2021 against $15.63 billion during the corresponding period of last year, showing an increase of 4.42pc.

According to analysis done on the basis of official data available with The News, Pakistan’s exports of rice in terms of quantity declined by 10 percent as rice exports of all categories decreased from 2,766 metric tons in eight-month period of fiscal year 2019-20 to 2,490 metric tons in the same period of the current fiscal year. “This 10 percent decline in quantity terms has caused losses of $237.5 million in the first eight months (July-Feb) period of the current fiscal year” the data shows.

The Basmati rice faced a major decline in quantity by 35.6 percent in the first eight months period of the current fiscal year, so its losses in dollar terms stood at $203.7 million. On the other hand, the global price of Basmati rice had gone up by 14 percent. The other rice categories witnessed a decrease of 3.4 percent in quantity terms, so it caused a loss of $33.8 million in the first eight months of the current fiscal year. The global prices of other rice categories had witnessed an upward trend by 11.7 percent during this period.

The raw cotton has witnessed a decline by 96 percent in quantity in the current fiscal year so far as its exports decreased from 13 metric tons in the first eights of last fiscal year 2019-20 to 0.5 metric tons in the same period of the current fiscal year. It has caused losses of $14.4 million. The global price of raw cotton had faced a declining trend by 10.7 percent. The cotton yarn witnessed declining trend in quantity terms by 16.3 percent in current fiscal year, causing losses of $118.1 million. Cotton clothes faced a major dip in terms of quantity of exports as it declined by 53.6 percent in the first eight months period of the current fiscal year. This decline has resulted in causing financial loss of $1.482 billion so far during the current fiscal year. The global prices of cotton clothes had witnessed a surge by 93.3 percent.

The ready-made garments exports faced reduction of 37 percent in quantity, so financial losses are estimated at $1.174 billion. The global prices have gone up by 62.4 percent.

The synthetic textile has witnessed a decline of 66.5 percent, so its financial cost is estimated at $455.9 million in first eight months of the current fiscal year. Although, the global prices of synthetic textile have witnessed an increasing trend of 196.2 percent.

The carpets and rugs exports faced decline by 35 percent, so in financial terms it caused a loss of $25.7 million. The global prices of carpets and rugs have gone up by 65.2 percent.

The exports of footballs faced decline in quantity by 38.2 percent, so it caused financial loss of $38.2 million. The exports of gloves faced a decline by 26.5 percent, so it failed to fetch $15.5 million in the first eight months of the current fiscal year.