Mon Mar 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Our Correspondent 
March 29, 2021

Nine people arrested in Chihtian over violation of SOPs

CHISHTIAN: As many as nine people were arrested in Chihtian, a city in Punjabâ€™s Bahawalpur district, over violation of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOP)s, it was reported on Sunday.

The cases were registered against shopkeepers for not wearing facemaks despite clear directions of the Punjab government after an alarming increase in the COVID cases.

