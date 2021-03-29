Nine people arrested in Chihtian over violation of SOPs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHISHTIAN: As many as nine people were arrested in Chihtian, a city in Punjabâ€™s Bahawalpur district, over violation of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOP)s, it was reported on Sunday.
The cases were registered against shopkeepers for not wearing facemaks despite clear directions of the Punjab government after an alarming increase in the COVID cases.