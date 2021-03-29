Arrange vaccine instead of making speeches: Elahi

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday reportedly advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to focus his energies on getting the maximum number of people vaccinated.

According to a private news channel, while reacting to a televised address by the premier to the nation, the PML-Q leader said that in order to successfully combat the virus, it is more important for the prime minister to "arrange for vaccines, instead of making speeches".

The prime minister had warned of an intensifying third wave of coronavirus and appealed to the people to exercise precautions as he fears that the peaks the country may see may be "worse than the first two peaks".

Pervaiz Elahi expressed concern that there is a surge in coronavirus cases being recorded daily, and Pakistan, compared to other countries in the region, is lagging behind the most in terms of vaccinations.

He also reportedly spoke of the government’s failure to control prices of essential commodities, saying that with the amount of inflation Pakistan is witnessing today, it has "become difficult for people to manage even two meals a day". The PML-Q leader was also quoted by the channel as saying that if the people are not provided immediate relief, "the PTI-led government will find itself in a pickle in the next election".