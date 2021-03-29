Maryam, Fazl suspend political activities due to illness

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N Vice President, Maryam Nawaz, and Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, after catching fever, have suspended political activities for a few days.

The PML-N Spokesperson, Maryam Aurangzeb, in a statement on Sunday, said that Maryam Nawaz decided to suspend her political engagements for four days on advice of doctors. “Maryam Nawaz is suffering from high fever and feeling pain in her throat,” the party’s spokesperson said.

She said that Maryam Nawaz, who was sick, also appeared in the high court the other day. The COVID-19 test of the PML-N leader and result were awaited, which would decide restart of political activities.



Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who caught fever two days back, however, was tested negative for COVID-19. The PDM president, who is currently at his residence in Dera Ismail Khan, has also been advised rest for a few days.