60 arrested, 43 cases registered over SOPs violation

Rawalpindi : The local administration has taken action against violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the COVID-19 pandemic and registered 43 cases and arrested 60 violators from different localities here on Sunday.

On the other hand, District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has impounded 15 vehicles and imposed fine of Rs65,000 against transporters they did violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The local administration has taken action against restaurants, wedding halls, shopkeepers, transporters and against common people who were without masks in markets or rush places.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq and City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsen Younas Potohar Division Police has registered 20 cases and arrested 37 violators, Cantonment Police Station has registered 8 cases and arrested 10 violators arrested, Airport Police Station 5 cases and arrested 13 violators, RA Bazaar Police Station registered 3 cases and arrested 1 violators, Morghah Police Station registered 4 cases and arrested 4 violators, Race Course Police Station registered 1 case and arrested 1 violator, Westridge Police Station registered 2 cases and arrested 4 violators.

Similarly, Saddar Division Police has registered 23 cases and arrested 23 violators. Gujar Khan Police Station has registered 3 cases and arrested 3 violators, Jatli Police Station registered 7 cases and arrested 7 violators, Kahuta Police Station registered 2 cases and arrested 2 violators, Kallar Syedan Police Station registered 5 cases and arrested 5 violators, Kotli Sattian Police Station registered 6 cases and arrested 6 violators.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq told ‘The News’ that they have taken action against violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have sealed shops, hotels, restaurants, he claimed. Police will take action against citizens of without face mask,” he warned.

City Police Station (CPO) Muhammad Ahsen Younas said that he has directed police officials to visit all areas to take strict action against SOP violators. “We will never spare anybody in this regard," he warned.