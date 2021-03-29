Car, bike lifter gang busted

Rawalpindi : In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a car and bike-lifter gang and arrested its five members.

Police also recovered eight stolen cars, seven motorcycles, weapons, and other items from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, New Town Police rounded up five members of ‘Farhan gang’ namely Farhan, ring leader, Majid, Zubair, Haroon and Qadeer who were wanted in various snatching and car and bike lifting cases.

Police recovered eight stolen cars, seven motorcycles, two pistols, and other items from their possession.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SDPO and SHO New Town Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal Zia ud Din conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members. As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.