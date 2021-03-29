Rain cuts short net practice of Pak players

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricketers were forced to attend an indoor net practice session at the Super Sports Park in Centurion (South Africa) following the rain that cut short their outdoor training.

An hour after reaching the Park, rain started pouring in and around Centurion forcing the cricketers to have their net practice indoor.

“Rain started pouring in after cricketers spent some time running, stretching, and preparing for the nets. The moment cricketers started net practice, it was halted by the rain forcing all the cricketers go indoors and have their practice there,” an official accompanying the team said.

It was first training session of Pakistan team after reaching South Africa. The forecast in and around Centurion for the next few days is sunny with a bit of clouds.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening Younis Khan and Babar Azam were seen catching catfish from a pound adjacent to the hotel where the team was staying. After the successful catch, the five-pound fish was later released.