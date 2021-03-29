Nadeem wins net category at Pakistan Golf

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Nadeem Sunday won the net category of the Huawei Pakistan Golf Championship organised here at the local club’s course.

He was followed by Muhammad Aqeel (29) and Yasir Khan (32) in nine-hole competition. The top three gross scorers were Azam Khan (34), Shoaib Kiani (37) and Mohammad Sarwar (38).

Nearest to the pin award went to Naveed Malik for just falling 9.7 feet shy of the hole.

Federal Secretary for IT and Telecommunications Shoaib Siddiqui was the chief guest who distributed prizes among the winners.

As many as 83 golfers turned up for the event that was inaugurated by Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz.