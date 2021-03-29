Pakistan to start Zimbabwe tour with first match on April 21

ISLAMABAD: After a long wait, the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has finally come up with the schedule of T20 and Test series against Pakistan with all the five matches set to be played at Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan tour to Zimbabwe will start with three-match T20 series to be played on April 21, 23, and 25. All the three T20 matches will start at 2pm (PST).

The first Test is pencilled in for April 29-May 3 while the second will be held on May 7-11 with play scheduled to start at 12.30 pm (PST). These matches will be held behind the closed doors with no spectator allowed in the stadium.

The Greenshirts will become the first men’s international cricket side to play in Zimbabwe during the post-Covid era. Pakistan team will arrive in Harare from Johannesburg on April 17.

Since the start of Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan men’s cricket squads have toured England and New Zealand, besides hosting Zimbabwe and South Africa. Pakistan Shaheens also toured New Zealand alongside the men’s team, while the women’s teams visited South Africa and Zimbabwe, the tour that was curtailed due to suspension in flight operations. Next month, Pakistan Under-19 squad will tour Bangladesh for a four-day and five 50-over-side matches.

The series will be held in a bio-secure bubble, which simply refers to an environment that is aimed at keeping the teams relatively isolated from the outside world so as to greatly minimise the risk of infection.

As a result, only those directly involved in the tour — players, technical staffers, match officials, and those offering the necessary support services — are the only people who will be granted access to the stadium and the hotel accommodating the teams.

Both Zimbabwe and Pakistan players as well as support staff will be undergoing several Covid-19 tests during the tour.

Apart from being expected to strictly adhere to all coronavirus protocols such as sanitisation and physical distancing, all individuals within the bio-secure bubble will be monitored on a daily basis i.e. checking of temperature and symptoms.

Other measures put in place by ZC include daily disinfection and cleaning of the cricket facilities — including changing rooms, toilets, offices, media center, walkways, and car parks.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director (International Cricket) Zakir Khan said: “The PCB has been at the forefront of revival of the international cricket in the post-Covid-19 period and the tour of Zimbabwe is another step in that direction. We have always maintained that cricket and Covid-19 can co-exist in a safe and secure environment and we continue to demonstrate this to ensure the game develops and flourishes in these difficult and challenging times.

“The tour of our men’s side at the back of our women’s team first ever visit to Zimbabwe is a testimony that the two boards — the PCB and ZC — enjoy cordial relations and are always ready to lend support to each other.

“Our cricket teams have always enjoyed visiting and playing cricket in Zimbabwe, and though our fans and followers will be unable to watch live action, I am sure that they will continue to support both the squads and their favourite cricketers like they had done since May 2020 through digital media.”

Pakistan enjoy 100 percent win percentage against Zimbabwe in T20Is with victories in all 14 matches. Pakistan have won 10 of the 17 Tests against Zimbabwe with four ending in a draw and three in wins for Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe last hosted an international series — a two-Test series against Sri Lanka — in January 2020.

Tour schedule: April 21: 1st T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club.

April 23: 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club.

April 25: 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club.

April 29-May 3: 1st Test v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club.

May 7-11: 2nd Test v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club.