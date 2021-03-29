Seasoned Shabbir wins Rashid Habib Memorial Golf title

KARACHI: Pakistan’s ace golfer Shabbir Iqbal carded a steady final round of 71 to win Bank Al Habib’s lucrative Rashid D Habib Memorial golf title here at the Karachi Golf Club on Sunday.

The highly experienced Shabbir took minimum risks as he comfortably walked away with a three-shot victory after a four-day aggregate of 275 (-13). Even a stunning round of 68 from young challenger was unable to intimidate Shabbir who had rounds of 71, 67 and 66 in the first three rounds. He won the coveted trophy and a prize of Rs703,500.

“It feels great to win the Rashid Habib tournament again. I played some good golf throughout the event and happy to have claimed this trophy,” said Shabbir.

Ahmed Baig finished with an aggregate of 278 (-10) to take the runner-up position. Karachi’s M. Ashfaq ‘Roosi’ finished third followed by Muhammad Munir.

Winner for the last two consecutive years- Matloob Ahmed – finished tied for the 5th position with Taimoor Khan and scored with 285. He carded the best round – 64 – on the final but it was too little too late.

Tahir Naseem and Irfan Mehmood tied the senior professional category title with score of 144. Iftikhar Ahmed captured third position and scored 145.

Abdul Wadood won the Junior Professional category with 147 and was paid Rs47,500 as prize money. Muhammad Saqib took second position and claimed Rs37500. Akash scored 153 to win Rs30,000 and third position.

Chief Guest at the occasion Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi (SI-M) appreciated efforts of Bank Al Habib and Abbas family in the promotion of Golf in Pakistan. Admiral Niazi distributed prizes among the winners.

Bank Al Habib’s Managing Director Abbas D Habib thanked the Pakistan Golf Federation, Karachi Golf Club and golfers for making the tournament a success.