India edge England despite Curran heroics

PUNE, India: India beat England by seven runs on Sunday to clinch the one-day series 2-1 despite a courageous unbeaten 95 from Sam Curran.

England, who had already lost the Test and Twenty20 series, bowled out India for 329.

Curran then equalled the biggest one-day innings by a batsman coming in at eight or lower but India held on to win.

Indian seamers Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared seven wickets between them as England finished on 322 for nine.

India were bowled out in 48.2 overs after Rishabh Pant (78) and Hardik Pandya (64) put on 99 for the fifth-wicket after being put into bat first.

England were in trouble at 200-7 when Curran came in and built key partnerships including a 60-run ninth-wicket stand with Mark Wood, who made 14 before being run out in the final over.

Kumar admitted that his side were “tense” going into the finale.

But needing 14 to win off the final six balls, Curran came up against a disciplined effort from T. Natarajan who gave away just one boundary.

The left-handed Curran, who was twice dropped, hit nine fours and three sixes in his 83-ball knock.

The effort was England’s second successive score of 300-plus after they chased 337 in the previous ODI to level the series.

Virat Kohli’s India outplayed England in the four Tests 3-1 and then edged out the tourists 3-2 in the Twenty20 series.

Score Board

England won toss

India

Rohit Sharma b Rashid 37

Shikhar Dhawan c & b Rashid 67

Virat Kohli b Ali 7

Rishabh Pant c †Buttler b Curran 78

KL Rahul c Ali b Livingstone 7

Hardik Pandya b Stokes 64

Krunal Pandya c Roy b Wood 25

Shardul Thakur c †Buttler b Wood 30

Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Curran b Topley 3

Prasidh Krishna b Wood 0

T Natarajan not out 0

Extras (lb 1, w 10) 11

TOTAL (48.2 Ov, all out) 329

Fall: 1-103 (Rohit Sharma, 14.4 ov), 2-117 (Shikhar Dhawan, 16.4 ov), 3-121 (Virat Kohli, 17.4 ov), 4-157 (KL Rahul, 24.2 ov), 5-256 (Rishabh Pant, 35.6 ov), 6-276 (Hardik Pandya, 38.6 ov), 7-321 (Shardul Thakur, 45.6 ov), 8-328 (Krunal Pandya, 47.2 ov), 9-329 (Prasidh Krishna, 47.6 ov), 10-329 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 48.2 ov)

Bowling: Sam Curran 5-0-43-1, Reece Topley 9.2-0-66-1, Mark Wood 7-1-34-3, Ben Stokes 7-0-45-1, Adil Rashid 10-0-81-2, Moeen Ali 7-0-39-1, Liam Livingstone 3-0-20-1

England

Jason Roy b Kumar 14

Jonny Bairstow lbw b Kumar 1

Ben Stokes c Dhawan b Natarajan 35

Dawid Malan c Sharma b Thakur 50

Jos Buttler lbw b Thakur 15

Liam Livingstone c & b Thakur 36

Moeen Ali c HH Pandya b Kumar 29

Sam Curran not out 95

Adil Rashid c Kohli b Thakur 19

Mark Wood run out 14

Reece Topley not out 1

Extras (lb 1, w 12) 13

TOTAL (50 Ov, 9 wickets) 322

Fall: 1-14 (Jason Roy, 0.6 ov), 2-28 (Jonny Bairstow, 2.6 ov), 3-68 (Ben Stokes, 10.3 ov), 4-95 (Jos Buttler, 15.1 ov), 5-155 (Liam Livingstone, 23.5 ov), 6-168 (Dawid Malan, 25.4 ov), 7-200 (Moeen Ali, 30.3 ov), 8-257 (Adil Rashid, 39.2 ov), 9-317 (Mark Wood, 49.1 ov)

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-0-42-3, T Natarajan 10-0-73-1, Prasidh Krishna 7-0-62-0, Shardul Thakur 10-0-67-4, Hardik Pandya 9-0-48-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-0

Result: India won by 7 runs

Man of the Match: S Curran (ENG)