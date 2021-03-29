FIFA to take action against illegal occupants of PFF office: Haroon

KARACHI: FIFA-installed Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee chairman Haroon Malik on Sunday said that FIFA would take strict action against those who “forcibly took over the control of the PFF headquarters” in Lahore on Saturday.

“FIFA will take strict action against those involved and we in due course will communicate whether it is a life ban or persona non grata status,” Malik said in a video message.

“But now as NC we will try to resolve the issue locally in order to protect Pakistan from FIFA sanctions,” Malik said.

Meanwhile, NC’s press release said that PFF NC will continue to execute the FIFA and Asian Football Confederation mandate in Pakistan which includes working towards free and fair elections leading to a smooth transition of power to the elected body.

“The NC is grateful for the overwhelming support from the football fraternity and hopes to continue its work towards building a stronger football community. As the NC, we are making maximum efforts to avoid any further consequences for Pakistan football during this dark time.

“The NC strongly condemns the said actions. In Pakistan, FIFA only recognises the PFF NC headed by Mr. Haroon Malik. All other persons illegal occupying the PFF House in Lahore are to immediately hand over vacant possession,” the release said.

“The NC is deeply saddened at the interruption to the 2021 National Women’s Football Championship due to the hostile takeover of the PFF.

“It is important to note that Pakistan’s participation in any international tournaments can only be done by the FIFA recognised body, the NC headed by Mr. Malik. The NC had confirmed participation in the SAFF Cup, SAFF Championship, AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers and others which are now all at risk due to the illegal actions of those who stormed the building.”