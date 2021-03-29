Chen wins third straight figure skating world title as Hanyu slips

STOCKHOLM: American Nathan Chen landed five quadruple jumps in the men’s free skate on Saturday to overhaul faltering Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu and collect a third consecutive world title.

Chen, who started the day in third, was impeccable in his routine, scoring 222.03 for a total of 320.88 to apply pressure to the Japanese pair, 17-year-old Kagiyama Yuma and Hanyu, who followed.

Kagiyama scored a personal best of 190.81 for 291.77, but last man Hanyu put his hand on the ice at the end of his first two jumps and scored 182.20 for a total of 289.18.

Chen added to his 2018 and 2019 world titles. The 2020 event in Montreal was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s amazing, the fact I’m able to be here at this world championships after this unprecedented year, it’s amazing. I’m elated right now,” Chen said on the ice at the victory ceremony.