Isra, Kainat win ju-jitsu gold

LAHORE: Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation (PJJF) continued its journey of glory by fetching another gold medal in the World Ju-Jitsu E-Tournament held by the Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF).

There were 371 teams in the tournament from 31 countries. Pakistani youngsters Isra Waseem and Kainat Arif made the country proud on March 27, finishing with a gold medal in the beginners category for women.

Isra and Kainat were representing Pakistan for the first time in the duo classic beginner category.

According to PJJF’s Tariq Ali, who also doubled up as a referee in this tournament, was all praises for the Pakistani debutants’ performance.

Ali revealed that the PJJF would be sending junior players to more events to prepare them for senior tournaments.