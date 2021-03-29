AHF organising level-2 coaching courses for Pakistan

KARACHI: After the successful completion of online education workshops and courses in March, the Asian Hockey Federation is now offering 15 online engagement activities in April 2021 for Asian countries, and two of them would be in collaboration with Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for level 2 coaching courses, 'The News' learnt on Sunday.

These courses would be organised in the last week of April. PHF would inform the interested participants in a few days, sources said.

The AHF is organising online coruces to provide technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of hockey-5 and game analysis for coaches. These online education workshops will be conducted free of cost, consisting of three to four hours’ sessions each.

Meanwhile, PHF is trying hard to organise international hockey matches series or any tournament before the Junior Asia Cup 2021, to be held from June 1-10.

A PHF sources said: "We had been trying to organise an eight nation junior tournament in Pakistan before the main event so that all teams finalise their preparation. But unfortunately it did not materialise."

Now PHF is trying to arrange matches against teams of Junior Asia Cup before the Asia Cup 2021 in June in Bangladesh.

Here in Pakistan, due to the third wave of Covid-19, the training camps of both senior and junior teams have been closed.

PHF sources said the schedule of the proposed matches between Pakistan whites and Pakistan juniors could not be finalised because of to the new wave of Covid.