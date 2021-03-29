India edge England despite Curran heroics

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PUNE, India: India beat England by seven runs on Sunday to clinch the one-day series 2-1 despite a courageous unbeaten 95 from Sam Curran.
England, who had already lost the Test and Twenty20 series, bowled out India for 329.
Curran then equalled the biggest one-day innings by a batsman coming in at eight or lower but India held on to win.
Indian seamers Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared seven wickets between them as England finished on 322 for nine.
India were bowled out in 48.2 overs after Rishabh Pant (78) and Hardik Pandya (64) put on 99 for the fifth-wicket after being put into bat first.
England were in trouble at 200-7 when Curran came in and built key partnerships including a 60-run ninth-wicket stand with Mark Wood, who made 14 before being run out in the final over.
Kumar admitted that his side were “tense” going into the finale.
But needing 14 to win off the final six balls, Curran came up against a disciplined effort from T. Natarajan who gave away just one boundary.
The left-handed Curran, who was twice dropped, hit nine fours and three sixes in his 83-ball knock.
The effort was England’s second successive score of 300-plus after they chased 337 in the previous ODI to level the series.
Virat Kohli’s India outplayed England in the four Tests 3-1 and then edged out the tourists 3-2 in the Twenty20 series.
Score Board
England won toss
India
Rohit Sharma b Rashid 37
Shikhar Dhawan c & b Rashid 67
Virat Kohli b Ali 7
Rishabh Pant c †Buttler b Curran 78
KL Rahul c Ali b Livingstone 7
Hardik Pandya b Stokes 64
Krunal Pandya c Roy b Wood 25
Shardul Thakur c †Buttler b Wood 30
Bhuvneshwar Kumar c Curran b Topley 3
Prasidh Krishna b Wood 0
T Natarajan not out 0
Extras (lb 1, w 10) 11
TOTAL (48.2 Ov, all out) 329
Fall: 1-103 (Rohit Sharma, 14.4 ov), 2-117 (Shikhar Dhawan, 16.4 ov), 3-121 (Virat Kohli, 17.4 ov), 4-157 (KL Rahul, 24.2 ov), 5-256 (Rishabh Pant, 35.6 ov), 6-276 (Hardik Pandya, 38.6 ov), 7-321 (Shardul Thakur, 45.6 ov), 8-328 (Krunal Pandya, 47.2 ov), 9-329 (Prasidh Krishna, 47.6 ov), 10-329 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 48.2 ov)
Bowling: Sam Curran 5-0-43-1, Reece Topley 9.2-0-66-1, Mark Wood 7-1-34-3, Ben Stokes 7-0-45-1, Adil Rashid 10-0-81-2, Moeen Ali 7-0-39-1, Liam Livingstone 3-0-20-1
England
Jason Roy b Kumar 14
Jonny Bairstow lbw b Kumar 1
Ben Stokes c Dhawan b Natarajan 35
Dawid Malan c Sharma b Thakur 50
Jos Buttler lbw b Thakur 15
Liam Livingstone c & b Thakur 36
Moeen Ali c HH Pandya b Kumar 29
Sam Curran not out 95
Adil Rashid c Kohli b Thakur 19
Mark Wood run out 14
Reece Topley not out 1
Extras (lb 1, w 12) 13
TOTAL (50 Ov, 9 wickets) 322
Fall: 1-14 (Jason Roy, 0.6 ov), 2-28 (Jonny Bairstow, 2.6 ov), 3-68 (Ben Stokes, 10.3 ov), 4-95 (Jos Buttler, 15.1 ov), 5-155 (Liam Livingstone, 23.5 ov), 6-168 (Dawid Malan, 25.4 ov), 7-200 (Moeen Ali, 30.3 ov), 8-257 (Adil Rashid, 39.2 ov), 9-317 (Mark Wood, 49.1 ov)
Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10-0-42-3, T Natarajan 10-0-73-1, Prasidh Krishna 7-0-62-0, Shardul Thakur 10-0-67-4, Hardik Pandya 9-0-48-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-0
Result: India won by 7 runs
Man of the Match: S Curran (ENG)