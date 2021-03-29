Living in a pandemic

The third wave of Covid-19 is deadlier than the previous two waves. According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country reported more than 4,000 coronavirus cases on Friday (March 27). It has been more than a year since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country, and we are still unable to come up with a better approach to tackle the virus. Recently, the government imposed a smart lockdown in different parts of the country. However, the authorities have completely failed to ensure the effective implementation of lockdowns. Only a few people are practising social distancing. Face masks have now become entry tickets to banks, hospitals or grocery stores. The government needs to take strict measures to ensure the implementation of SOPs across the country in order keep people safe during this pandemic.

Huzaifa Gaba

Karachi