Mon Mar 29, 2021
March 29, 2021

Child abuse

Newspost

 
It will take us ages to resolve the problem of child abuse in our country. It seems that not even a single child is safe in our country. More than two years back, the rape and murder of Zainab led to a debate on the issue of child safety and protection.

The relevant authorities have not found any clear and logical solution to stop such horrible practices.

Saud Ul Mulk

Chitral

