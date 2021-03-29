close
Mon Mar 29, 2021
AFP
March 29, 2021

British conglomerate sued

World

LONDON: A UK-based conglomerate and a plantation owner in Malawi which supplies some of Britain’s biggest tea brands are being sued in London over allegations of rampant sexual violence against female workers. British legal firm Leigh Day said on Sunday that it wanted financial redress for the women from their Malawi employer, Lujeri Tea Estates, and its British parent company PGI Group Ltd.

