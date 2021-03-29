Venezuela hits back at ‘totalitarian’ FB sanction

Caracas: Venezuela hit back at Facebook over "digital totalitarianism" after President Nicolas Maduro’s account was frozen for 30 days for spreading disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.

A Facebook spokesman said on Sunday that the social media giant was freezing the account "due to repeated violations of our rules." "We’re watching digital totalitarianism, carried out by supranational companies that want to impose their rule on the world’s countries," said the communication and information ministry in a statement. Venezuela’s opposition accuses Maduro of being a dictator who has held onto power through fraudulent elections.