Police performance

LAHORE:District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh issued its weekly performance report on Sunday. Over 102 platoons were dispatched on daily basis and more than 430 personnel were deployed on the hearings of religious and political personalities. During the last week, 165 personnel of Dolphin Squad, 13 of Security Division and 32 personnel of Police Lines security duty were given fire practice at the firing range. The Judicial Wing produced 3,827 accused from District Lahore and 53 accused from other districts safely in various courts.