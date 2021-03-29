Actress praised

LAHORE:Actress Anoushay Abbasi recently starred as the leading lady in the new short musical short film ‘Bewafa’ and yet again proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. Her emotional and power-packed performance has won over many fans and fellow artistes as well. Hira Mani, who recently took to her Instagram story, expressed just how much she loves Anoushay’s performance and look in the film. From the look of Hira’s story, it’s no secret that she totally loved the film and couldn’t stop herself from uploading not one but two Instagram stories gushing over Anoushay’s performance.