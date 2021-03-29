83 FIRs registered over SOPs breach

LAHORE:Lahore Police have registered 83 FIRs over violation of coronavirus SOPs, including 44 cases were lodged against persons not following the instructions regarding wearing face mask.

Spokesperson for Lahore police said that most of the cases of violation of wearing masks were recorded in City division areas where 33 FIRs were registered. Three each FIRs were registered in Iqbal Town division, Civil Lines and Model Town division whereas two cases were lodged in Cantt division. Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that all the precautions and guidelines given by the Punjab government were only for the sake of safety of the people in the wake of severe threats of third wave of coronavirus. He said that the joint teams of police, district administration and health personnel had been formed to monitor the implementation and enforcement status on the directions of government regarding SOPs. He said that strict indiscriminate action would be initiated against the law breakers. He said special pickets would be set up at different points of the city to check the implementation of SOPs.