‘Parkinson’s patients to get free treatment at PINS’

LAHORE:Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) has taken an initiative for the treatment of Parkinson’s patients under which the process of purchasing (DBS Implants for Parkinson Disease) at a cost of Rs55 million has started.

As a result, 40 patients suffering from this disease will be able to avail this facility simultaneously. Talking to the media, founder of DBS Treatment in Pakistan Executive Director PINS and Neurosurgeon Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood said under Prime Minister's Health Vision, Chief Minister Sardar Usman and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid patient-friendly policy, all facilities at the institute will be provided free of cost to people suffering from tremors and muscle cramps.

In this regard, if the doctors feel the need for surgery after the medical examination of the patient, then not a single penny will have to be spent for the treatment at PINS and the patients will have modern medical facilities in their own country like abroad.

Prof Dr Khalid, quoting Parkinson's, said that patient's hands tremble and it is not difficult but impossible to hold a cup of tea or a spoon to his mouth. Similarly, in people with Parkinson's the nerve cells in the brain die and it happens in the deepest part of the brain, in the part from which many movements of the human body are controlled and which gradually merges with the cerebral cortex.

The initial symptoms of the disease begin to appear ten or twenty years before its full spread, while about 60 to 70 percent of these cells are affected, then the symptoms of Parkinson's begin to appear, he added.

Executive Director PINS said that these include obvious disturbances in body movements, muscle spasms, tremors, or difficulty standing or walking.

Neurosurgeon Khalid added that Parkinson's (tremor) is an expensive treatment which costs around Rs10 million abroad and up to Rs2.5 million in Pakistan but the present government has provided resources to provide free facilities to people suffering from this disease here at PINS.

He stated that PINS will provide free medical and diagnostic services to 40 patients through modern facilities BDS so that people can get rid of the disease and stand on their own feet instead of relying on others.

Prof Khalid also appealed to the philanthropists to do their part for the healing of the people suffering from this disease along with the government and participate more in this field as a mission.