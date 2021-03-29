PUASA demands HEC chairman from education sector

LAHORE:Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) has demanded the government that selection committee for the slot of Higher Education Commission chairman be comprised of professionals from public sector and only a professional from education sector should be selected on merit for the important position.

In a press statement, PUASA Secretary Dr Amjad Magsi along with Vice-Presidents Dr Muhammad Azhar Naeem, Dr Muhammad Islam and other officer-bearers observed that the post of HEC chairman had a paramount importance for the future of higher education sector in Pakistan especially for the public sector universities as the major stakeholder and, unfortunately, last time the composition of the selection committee for the post was dominated by the representatives of the private sector academic institutions.

“It is feared that once again the committee, comprising almost entirely individuals from the private sector, is going to select a panel for a position in the public sector that carries the status of a minister of state of the government of Pakistan,” the statement added.

The PUASA demanded the government appoint a person who can understand educational realities on the ground and has the ability to provide home-grown solutions instead of following western models blindly. Besides, the government may also take stern measures to stop undue bureaucratic and political interference in the institutions of higher education, the PUASA office-bearers said.