Woman shot dead, two girls injured

LAHORE:A 40-year old woman was shot dead and two girls were injured in Zeenat Block, Iqbal Town on Sunday.

The victim identified as Shazia and her two sisters Inmol, 20, and Sajida, 22, residents of Zeenat Block, were on their way back from a function. They were stepping out of their car when Waris alias Adnan of Shah Farid Darbar, Sabzazar, came there and opened indiscriminate firing, as a result Shazia, Sajida and Inmol got injuries. The accused along with his unidentified accomplices fled the scene. The accused Waris and the victims used to live in the neighbourhood. Waris, who ran a grocery shop, nursed a grudge against the family who had left the locality without paying his dues. Police shifted the body to morgue.

robbers arrested: Kahna police claimed to have arrested two robbers on Sunday. The arrested robbers identified as Noman and Suleman hailed from Kasur and were wanted by the police in various crimes. The two were looting citizens in the limits of Nishtar Colony police when the Kahna police reached there and arrested them. roof collapses: Four persons were injured when a roof of an under-construction building collapsed near Glamour Ada, Raiwind on Sunday.

Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and pulled out four survivors from the debris. The injured persons were shifted to THQ Raiwind and Jinnah Hospital. The injured persons were identified as Rehman, 28, son of Sher Muhammad, Nazir, 32, son of Faqeer, Mahboob, 18, son of Shaban, and Saleem, 25, son of Manzoor.