No let-up in overcharging on perishable items

LAHORE:No relief to the general public from overcharging while the authorities report to the minister and other elected representatives are showing all is well on the front and people are being provided relief.

According to a report on overcharging by the Punjab government, it had arrested 49 persons, lodged 68 FIRs and imposed fines of Rs23.8 million on shopkeepers for overcharging during the ongoing month of March across the province. However, contrary to the report, the facts in the markets are altogether different.

Open violation of price list continued across the city starting from wholesale Badami Bagh market to a shopkeeper of any vicinity. Further, the secretary industry claimed that 96 percent complaints lodged on Qeemat App during the month were disposed of timely. This is mere a claim as even one registered a complaint on Qeemat App within few minutes or in half an hour it showed the status of resolved while on ground no action was taken against the violators who continued overcharging.

The price of chicken live bird was gained by Rs32, fixed at Rs245 per kg, while it sold at Rs260 to 275 per kg and chicken meat by Rs46 per kg, fixed at Rs355 per kg and sold at Rs370 to 420 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, B-Grade Rs31 to 33 per kg, mixed sold at Rs45 to 50 per kg, potato white fixed Rs24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was unchanged at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs21 to 23 per kg and C-grade at Rs17 to 19 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs25 to 30 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs36 to 38 per kg, and C-grade at Rs32 to 34 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 90 per kg, lower quality sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, garlic Chinese unchanged at Rs145 to 150 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was fixed at Rs270 to 275 per kg, and Ginger Thai at Rs265 to 270 per kg and sold at Rs320 to 400 per kg. Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 50 per kg, cucumber local price was not fixed, sold at Rs140 per kg.

Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg. Bitter gourd was reduced by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs105 to 109 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Spinach was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

Zucchini farm was unchanged at Rs35 to 37 per kg, and zucchini long gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, both sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs105 to 110 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, lemon local was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs170 to 175 per kg, not sold. Pumpkin was gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Ladyfinger was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs200 to 207 per kg, sold at Rs250.

Luffa was fixed at Rs116 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Green chili price A-grade was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 160 per kg, B-grade by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Capsicum price was gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg and cabbage increased by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 per kg.

The price of pea was gained by Rs21 per kg, fixed at Rs105 to 109 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg. Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, carrot local fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs30 to 40 per bundle against the rate of Rs16 to 18 per bundle.

Fenugreek (Methi) was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Turnip was reduced by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs18 to 19 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Radish was fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold Rs40 to 50 per kg. Beetroot was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs53 to 150 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs80 to 140 per kg and A grade was sold at Rs200 to 280 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category unchanged at Rs115 to 120 per dozen, sold at Rs200 to 240 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs74 to 77 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen and C-category fixed at Rs50 to 52 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen. Papaya was unchanged at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs180 to 200 per kg. Grape-fruit fixed at Rs14 to 15 per piece, sold 15 to 25 per piece. Guava A grade was fixed at Rs82 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, B-grade at 56 to 58 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg. Musami was gained by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs77 to 125 per dozen, sold at Rs250 to 300 per dozen.

Citrus fruit was gained by Rs10 per dozen, fixed at Rs170 to 175 per dozen, sold at Rs350 per dozen, A grade was fixed at Rs83 to 86 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, B-grade was fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 140 per dozen.

Strawberry A-grade was fixed at Rs115 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs180 per kg, B-grade at Rs63 to 66 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 120 per kg.

Melon A-grade was fixed at Rs77 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg and B-grade at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs70 to 80 per kg. Dates Irani was fixed at Rs220 to 225 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.