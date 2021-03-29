Arts Council to grant honorary membership to two sports legends

The Arts Council has decided to grant honorary membership to sports celebrities Jahangir Khan and Shahid Afridi in recognition of their years-long services for Pakistan.

The announcement to this effect was made by Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah as he spoke at the joint fundraiser of the non-profit Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) and Green Crescent Trust (GCT).

Shah said a separate event would be held in the upcoming month of Ramazan to formally confer honorary Arts Council membership on both the sports celebrities. He said the same event would be used to generate more funds for the joint charitable drive of the two charities to enrol out-of-school children in Sindh.