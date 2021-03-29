Sindh reports no death due to Covid-19

Sunday was another day in Sindh without any death reported due to Covid-19, officials said, adding that it was the fourth day in the ongoing month when no life was lost in the province due to the contagious disease.

Meanwhile, a total of 282 new cases of Covid-19 emerged when 9,140 tests were conducted, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily statement of the pandemic situation in the province.

He said the detection of 282 new cases through 9,140 samples constituted a 3.1 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,271,748 tests had been conducted in Sindh, against which 264,888 cases were diagnosed, of which 96.6 per cent or 255,769 patients had recovered, including 98 overnight.