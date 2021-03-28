FB freezes Venezuela leader’s page

CARACAS: Facebook said on Saturday that it was "freezing" Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s page for a month after repeated violations of the platform’s rules against Covid-19 misinformation.

"Due to repeated violations of our rules, we are also freezing the page for 30 days, during which it will be read-only," a Facebook spokesperson

said.

The spokesperson said it had removed a video from Maduro’s page "for violating our policies against misinformation about Covid-19 that is likely to put people at risk for harm." Maduro had touted what he said was a "miracle" cure for Covid-19, and he had previously promoted other unproven

remedies. —AFP