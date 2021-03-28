FB freezes Venezuela leaderâ€™s page

CARACAS: Facebook said on Saturday that it was "freezing" Venezuelan

President Nicolas Maduroâ€™s page for a month after repeated violations of the platformâ€™s rules against Covid-19 misinformation.

"Due to repeated violations of our rules, we are also freezing the page

for 30 days, during which it will be read-only," a Facebook spokespersonÂ said.

The spokesperson said it had removed a video from Maduroâ€™s page "for violating our policies against misinformation about Covid-19 that is likely to put people at risk for harm."



Maduro had touted what he said was a "miracle" cure for Covid-19, and he had previously promoted other unproven remedies. â€”AFP