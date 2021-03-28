180 rescued from Mozambique hotel

MAPUTO: About 180 people, including expatriate gas workers trapped for three days in a northern Mozambique hotel after an insurgent attack were

evacuated overnight but some died in an ambush after they left, a security source said on Saturday.

Cellphone communication with Palma town in Cabo Delgado province, situated near the Tanzanian border and the hub of a huge gas exploration project, has been disrupted since the assault began.

Jihadist militants raided the coastal town on Wednesday afternoon.

Terrified residents fled to nearby forests and gas and government workers sought shelter at the Amarula Palma hotel.

Several other people were killed, witnesses

and a rights group said. — AFP