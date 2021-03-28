Lawyers convention demands release of Islamabad lawyers

LAHORE: A Punjab-level lawyers’ representative convention Saturday demanded immediate release of arrested advocates of Islamabad and withdrawal of cases against them.

Through a unanimously passed resolution, the convention hosted by Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) resolved that all FIRs against the advocates of Islamabad be quashed immediately. It held provisions of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 were not applicable in the matter and should have been immediately removed. It also demanded restoration of suspended licences of the advocates immediately and withdrawal of contempt proceedings against them.

The participants of the convention believed that lawyers’ chambers in Islamabad should not to be demolished till allotment of alternate chambers for the lawyers.

They stood by the decisions of Islamabad Bar Council, Islamabad High Court Bar Association and Islamabad Bar Association on the matter of demolition of the chambers.

The convention resolved that the lawyers collectively will support and represent their colleagues in solidarity in court and other proceedings as required. It also demanded withdrawal of Code of Civil Procedure (Punjab Amendments) Ordinance 2021 within 15 days with a warning to take strict action against those who introduced the ‘absurd’ law and boycotting the courts.

The convention further demanded immediate elevation of competent, honest and well-reputed lawyers as judges of the Lahore High Court to fill posts lying vacant for years.

The participants included office-bearers of LHCBA, Punjab Bar Council, Lahore Bar Association and other district bar associations of Punjab.