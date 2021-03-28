AstraZeneca supply to Pakistan delayed till May

KARACHI: Pakistan may not be receiving any doses of AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine through COVAX before May or even later after the Serum Institute of India (SII), which is supplying the vaccine to the international donor agency, diverted the supplies to meet its domestic needs, officials said on Saturday. The development has jeopardized country’s vaccination programme, at a time when Pakistan is confronting the virulent Third Wave of Covid-19. “Due to surge, their (Indians) indigenous demand went up resulting in delayed export authorization for COVAX. It has affected Pakistan along with many other countries which were scheduled to receive supplies during March. Pakistan's plan was certainly offset due to this unforeseen delay,” an official of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) told The News. Pakistan has so far managed to only get half a million or 0.25 percent of its population vaccinated with Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, mostly donated from China, which has so far donated 1.5 million doses in three shipments to Pakistan, as the country is confronting the third wave of COVID-19. Alarm bells have been rung by Federal Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, saying the "If the increase continues at this rate then in the next few days or next week, we will go beyond the level and peak we saw in the first wave in June last." The health authorities said following delay in arrival of AstraZeneca’s Covishield through COVAX, they have ordered one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China which is due to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday, March 30 while at least 60,000 doses of China’s single dose vaccine, Convidecia are also expected to reach Pakistan on the same night.