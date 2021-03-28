close
Sun Mar 28, 2021
March 28, 2021

Aces meet 2021-1: Saudi Air Force contingent arrives in country

March 28, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Contingent of Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) arrived at an operational airbase of PAF Saturday to participate in a two-week long multinational air exercise “Aces meet 2021-1”. PAF, RSAF and USAF will be participating in the exercise, while Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan air forces are invited as observers. The exercise is aimed at sharing experiences and enhancing inter-operability among participating air forces through conduct of near-realistic and role-oriented training.—Correspondent

