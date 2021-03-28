One killed, 6 hurt in Taxila house gas leak

TAXILA: A man died and six of his family members received injuries after a fire broke out due to gas leak in his house in the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police, Taxila.

Police, while quoting family members, said the incident happened when 26-year-old Altaf Shaheen attempted to switch on the gas heater. Shaheen died in hospital, while three of his family members are in critical condition. Police said the family had recently shifted to the area from Hangu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Apparently, the fire broke out due to a gas leakage, however, we are collecting evidence,” Station House Officer Mohammad Rafeeq said. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.