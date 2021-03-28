US, ‘deeply concerned,’ calls for Bolivia to free jailed ex-president

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Saturday it was "deeply concerned by growing signs of anti-democratic behavior" in Bolivia and urged La Paz to release former interim president Jeanine Anez and other ex-officials jailed over an alleged coup attempt. A statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington was adding its voice to those of the European Union, Bolivian Catholic bishops and several rights groups "who have publicly raised serious questions regarding the legality of these arrests... apparent violations of due process in their execution, and the highly politicized nature of the Bolivian government’s prosecution." Blinken called on the Bolivian government "to make clear its support for peace, democracy and national reconciliation, including by releasing the detained former officials pending an independent and transparent inquiry." The statement came only days after Bolivia had cautioned diplomats from the United States and Brazil to "not interfere" in its internal affairs over the Anez case.—AFP