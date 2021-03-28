State land worth Rs64m retrieved in Taxila

TAXILA: State land worth Rs64 million had been retrieved from Faisal Hill Housing Society Taxila, a land mafia, during crackdown, said Assistant Commissioner Shahzad Mehboob while talking to media here Saturday.

He said more than 32 kanals and 16 marlas official land worth Rs64 million had been retrieved from illegal occupation of Faisal Hill Taxila. He said the govt was following a policy of zero-tolerance against land-grabbers. To a question, he said computerised land record centre had helped people resolve their revenue issues. He said more than 60 kanals state land had also been retrieved from land-grabbers in Taxila tehsil before this crackdown.