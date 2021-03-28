Aces meet 2021-1: Saudi Air Force contingent arrives in country

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Contingent of Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) arrived at an operational airbase of PAF Saturday to participate in a two-week long multinational air exercise “Aces meet 2021-1”.
PAF, RSAF and USAF will be participating in the exercise, while Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan air forces are invited as observers. The exercise is aimed at sharing experiences and enhancing inter-operability among participating air forces through conduct of near-realistic and role-oriented training.