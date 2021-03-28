Govt cancels second sugar import tender

KARACHI: After receiving expensive bids for sugar, the government canceled the second consecutive tender for sugar import.

According to Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) sources, the government has also temporarily stopped the import of sugar, which has made it difficult to supply 50,000 tonnes of imported sugar to utility stores before Ramazan.

On the other hand, the sugar mills had also refused to take raw sugar from the government. The TCP had again received expensive bids for the import of sugar.

According to sources, under the minimum bid, imported sugar would cost Rs90 per kg at Karachi port.

According to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), the utility stores were re-tendered to supply imported sugar, while the lowest bid for sugar imports was made by the Gulf Group.

Sources further said that TCP had also canceled the first tender of sugar after receiving an expensive bid.