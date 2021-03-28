Haleem Adil Shaikh released from jail after two months

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh has been released on bail after spending two months in jail.

Haleem Adil Shaikh was released after bail was granted by the Sindh High Court (SHC) in two cases. He had been ordered to submit two surety bonds of Rs0.2 million each. After his release, Haleem Adil Shaikh said he was first going to the jail to meet his workers. He said that four of his workers were still in jail and he would meet them.

On February 16, the PTI leader was arrested on charges of bringing weapons to the by-elections in Karachi and interfering with an operation against encroachments.

The PTI Senator Shibli Faraz said the release of Haleem Adil Shaikh was a defeat for liars and victory for truth and justice.

In a tweet, he contended that Haleem Adil was subjected to political revenge. He extended congratulations to the workers and the families of the released friends.