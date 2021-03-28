2 alleged thieves arrested in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police arrested two alleged thieves, who were involved in breaking the locks and stealing goods and cash from the shops in the district on Saturday.

Bakhtiar, a resident of Zramiana told the police that his shop was looted by unknown thieves at night and had taken away goods worth Rs0.1 million and Rs40,000 cash.

Taking notice of the crime, District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal constituted a special team of expert cops, who successfully worked out the case.

The police arrested two accused identified as Saddam and Haroon, residents of Misri Banda, and recovered the looted money Rs50,000 from their possession.

The police said that other accomplices of the alleged thieves belong to Mardan district, who will be arrested soon.