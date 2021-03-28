Shahzad hails PPP for showing ‘political maturity’

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar has praised the Pakistan People’s Party for showing “political maturity”, securing more stakes in the system, adding that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has cornered itself by giving in to the populist ideas.

In a Tweet on Saturday, the adviser said: “PPP has shown political maturity and has secured more stakes in the system whereas PML(N) due to immaturity of its hereditary leadership has further cornered itself, n relying simply on popularism on some forums of social media!